Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $172.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores stock opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

