Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.29-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Ross Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.64-5.89 EPS.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $146.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

