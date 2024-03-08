Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUX. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $474,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McEwen Mining by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,041,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.