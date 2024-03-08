Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA)

Analysts at Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELVA opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.60. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya during the third quarter valued at $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter worth about $67,000.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

