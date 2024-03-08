Royal Bank of Canada Raises Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$4,300.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,450.00 to C$3,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$3,966.67.

Shares of CSU stock opened at C$3,848.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,253.03 and a 52-week high of C$3,856.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3,632.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3,191.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

