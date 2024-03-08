Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 1869247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

