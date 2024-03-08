Sanj K. Patel Sells 12,742 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 12,742 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $273,825.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $21.26 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 118.12 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNSA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

