Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 184,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $11,533,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 352.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

