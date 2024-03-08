Sardar Biglari Purchases 1,698 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923,716.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari purchased 674 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56.
- On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari purchased 521 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89.
- On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.27 per share, with a total value of $995,529.47.
NYSE:BH opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BH. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
