Sardar Biglari Purchases 1,698 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.61 per share, with a total value of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923,716.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sardar Biglari purchased 674 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.44 per share, with a total value of $156,664.56.

On Friday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari purchased 521 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $149,125.83.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,429 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $343,545.89.

On Monday, December 11th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,561 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.27 per share, with a total value of $995,529.47.

Biglari Stock Performance

NYSE:BH opened at $189.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. The stock has a market cap of $431.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biglari

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 81.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biglari during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BH. TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

