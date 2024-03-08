SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $218.13 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $185.23 and a 52 week high of $267.42. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.75%.

In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

