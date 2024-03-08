Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stake Lowered by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,977 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth approximately $49,649,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after purchasing an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 268.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,200,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

