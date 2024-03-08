Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 147,454 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 267.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,454 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Acelyrin worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth about $73,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.40. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLRN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

