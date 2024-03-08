Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 5,967 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 780.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 77.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,464 shares of company stock valued at $10,081,471. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $79.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

