Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Arcellx worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Arcellx Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $70.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.