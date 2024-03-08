Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,313 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Simmons First National at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,258,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,736,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,446,000 after acquiring an additional 318,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,906,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,023,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,730,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.11.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

