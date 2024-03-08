Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,487 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST opened at $20.81 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HST

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.