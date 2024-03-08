Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 855.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,830 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

GO stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $36.54.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 7,460 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $196,421.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,126.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,274 shares of company stock worth $8,707,974 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

