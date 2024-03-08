Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.11 Million in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTLE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $129,151,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth about $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTLE stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Vital Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. Vital Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $444.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VTLE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vital Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

