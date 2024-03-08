Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204,256 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after acquiring an additional 97,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,143,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $128.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 22.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

