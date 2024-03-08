Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 110,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 294.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,500 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 110.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,382 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 230.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 629,448 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 630,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 443,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $482,319.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $109,481.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,970. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

