Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Generac by 4.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the second quarter worth about $373,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 14.3% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 545,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,286,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $113.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.