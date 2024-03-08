Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after buying an additional 357,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,458,000 after buying an additional 335,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP Stock Up 2.6 %

SAP stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $113.64 and a 12 month high of $195.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.