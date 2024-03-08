Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 46,841 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,841 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $36.91.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $3,187,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 717,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,548,455.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,061,207 shares of company stock worth $69,019,248. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

