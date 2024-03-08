Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 573.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

NYSE:NSP opened at $100.43 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.80 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Insperity had a return on equity of 153.34% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.