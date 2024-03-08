Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $144.29 and last traded at $144.20, with a volume of 8669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

