Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.25%.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.
Scor Company Profile
