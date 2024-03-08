Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $27.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

SBCF opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $128.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 350,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,403 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,744,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

