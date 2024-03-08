Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on General Dynamics Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for General Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.62 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GD. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,667,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,212,024,000 after purchasing an additional 345,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

