SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $68.86 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.30.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

