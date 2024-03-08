Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Semrush traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 592,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 576,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $37,071.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,097,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,331,357.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 358,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 1,232.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,133.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

