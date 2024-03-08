Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ST. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ST opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -701.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.24.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -959.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

