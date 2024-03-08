Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Sensient Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Sensient Technologies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.46 billion 1.97 $93.39 million $2.22 30.57 CN Energy Group. $57.90 million 0.05 -$5.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 6.41% 11.52% 5.97% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sensient Technologies and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.15%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for personal care, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Specialty Markets trade names. Sensient Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Free Report)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity. CN Energy Group. Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.