Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Martin Copeland Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($43,165.38).
Serica Energy Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.
