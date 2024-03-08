Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) Insider Martin Copeland Purchases 19,000 Shares of Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £34,010 ($43,165.38).

Serica Energy Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.33) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 199.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 221.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. Serica Energy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

