Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

LON SHC opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.67 and a beta of 1.12. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 101.90 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.70 ($1.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.52.

Get Shaftesbury Capital alerts:

Shaftesbury Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Shaftesbury Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Hawksworth purchased 88,888 shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £110,221.12 ($139,892.27). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.