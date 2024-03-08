Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 407539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.82.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.
