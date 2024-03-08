Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total value of $507,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,490,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.65, for a total transaction of $507,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,313 shares of company stock worth $28,445,379. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $256.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. Shockwave Medical has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

