Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Ricardo stock opened at GBX 432 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,273.68 and a beta of 0.58. Ricardo has a 52-week low of GBX 394.01 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 468.06.

In related news, insider Judith Cottrell purchased 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £29,772.98 ($37,787.76). 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

