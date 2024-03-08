Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance
EYE stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 540.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 518.55. The stock has a market cap of £164.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,875.00 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 430 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 605 ($7.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Eye Solutions Group
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.