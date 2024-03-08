Short Interest in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Increases By 5.5%

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A2Z Smart Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

A2Z Smart Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A2Z Smart Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Smart Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A2Z Smart Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A2Z Smart Technologies Company Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides military and civilization technologies for supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets; and the Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

