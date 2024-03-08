Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Rises By 5.2%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

Shares of ITRN opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $20.35 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

