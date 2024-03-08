Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Down 4.3% on Insider Selling

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 343,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 913,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Specifically, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Kevin J. Ballinger purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $198,783.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,540.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $351,247. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $626.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

