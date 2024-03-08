SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Price Down 4% Following Weak Earnings

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 409,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,088,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMRT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartRent by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 600,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 305,510 shares in the last quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Door Asset Management LLC now owns 1,985,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $562.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.02.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

