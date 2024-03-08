Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.85. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $128.56 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.