Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SCT. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Softcat in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.91) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.60) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.55) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.02).

Softcat Trading Down 0.5 %

SCT opened at GBX 1,525 ($19.36) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,427.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,390.58. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.64, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Softcat has a 52 week low of GBX 1,061 ($13.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,553 ($19.71).

In other Softcat news, insider Graeme Watt sold 23,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.36), for a total value of £305,144.97 ($387,288.96). 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

