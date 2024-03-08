Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Cormark

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Cormark from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SFTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Softchoice presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.81.

Softchoice stock opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.62. Softchoice has a one year low of C$14.40 and a one year high of C$22.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.18.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

