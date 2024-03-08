Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of Sohu.com stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.34. Sohu.com has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.