Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.