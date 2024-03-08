Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 256.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 244.2% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.94 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

