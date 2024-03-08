Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of ANY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

