Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sphere 3D in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 367,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the first quarter worth $48,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
