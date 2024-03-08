Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Receives “Sell” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a hold rating and set a GBX 9,740 ($123.62) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.69) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 9,880 ($125.40).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 3.0 %

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend

Shares of SPX stock opened at £103.45 ($131.30) on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,900 ($100.27) and a fifty-two week high of £119.13 ($151.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3,740.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,575.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 114 ($1.45) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $46.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,473.68%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.